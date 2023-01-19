Man accused of kidnapping, injuring 2 women in Clark Co. indicted

A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping and injuring two women in their Clark County home last week.

Charles Womack, 49, was indicted Tuesday on two counts each of abduction, kidnapping and felonious assault.

On Jan. 10 around 4:30 p.m. dispatchers got a call from a woman in the area of Hiser Avenue saying she had been tied up and a second woman had been severely injured.

After forcing their way into the home and removing a couch that barricaded the door to the basement, deputies found two women.

An investigation found that Womack was casually dating the homeowner and visited her.

During the visit, the homeowner’s tenant who lived in the basement got into an argument with Womack.

Police said the argument escalated and Womack is said to have pushed the woman down the stairs, seriously injuring her.

Womack is said to have then restrained the homeowner, binding her with electrical cords and taking her out of her home against her will.

Over the next 5 hours, Womack made several trips away from the house with the captive homeowner. He did not call authorities for help for the tenant who was injured in the basement, the release states.

Womack then abandoned the homeowner in the basement with the injured tenant.

The homeowner was able to escape her restraints, help the injured tenant and call 911.

After a manhunt, Womack was taken into custody at gunpoint by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office near Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was booked into Clark County Jail on Jan. 13.

Womack is set to be arraigned on Jan. 19, according to jail records.