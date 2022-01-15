Man accused of kidnapping and murder out of jail; DA says witnesses won't testify

Jan. 14—A Santa Fe man accused of murder and kidnapping was released back into the community Friday after prosecutors dismissed the second of two cases against him because of a lack of witness cooperation.

"I'm very disappointed that the victim did not show up, but when that happens and we have no other witnesses, we cannot proceed with the case, District Attorney Marcy Carmack-Altwies wrote in a message Friday following a hearing in the man's most recent case.

The District Attorney's Office charged Randall Lopez, 32, of Santa Fe with first-degree murder in March in connection with the January 2021 shooting death of Frank Pete at Las Palomas Apartments on Hopewell Street. Prosecutors dismissed the case in May, with the potential to refile it, after they were unable to find a key witness and determined other witnesses were "apprehensive or uncooperative," court records show.

Last month, police arrested Lopez again following an hours-long standoff outside the apartment complex, based on allegations he'd kidnapped and pistol-whipped a man who came to buy drugs.

State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington on Thursday granted the state's request for Lopez to be held without bond until his trial, finding no conditions of release could protect the community from Lopez — in particular the alleged victim.

But the judge ordered Lopez released from custody Friday following a preliminary hearing in which Assistant District Attorney Morgan Wood dismissed his charges — kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy — because the man he was accused of attacking didn't show up to testify.

"Without a witness, obviously we aren't prepared to go to forward with this case. ... We will be dismissing pending speaking with the victim again," Wood said.

"I'm glad to get my client out," Lopez's attorney, Michael Jones, said. "People can tell the police whatever they want, but they have to be willing to step forward and be responsible just like anything else."

Story continues

He added: "This is why crime has gotten so out of control — people are calling about stuff that probably isn't true half the time."

The alleged victim in the kidnapping case had arrived bloody and beaten Oct. 30 at an Allsup's on St. Michael's Drive. He told police he'd been kidnapped and someone had stolen his car, according to police reports.

The man said he'd gone to an apartment complex on Hopewell Street to buy drugs and was attacked by two men, one named "Randy." They hit him in the back of the head with a flashlight and then zip-tied his hands behind his back, put a plastic bag over his head and beat him with a handgun, he said.

They also stole his phone and his tennis shoes, he said, and held him at gunpoint while making him call people and ask them to bring money to the apartment and leave it outside the door.

After threatening to kill him, the man told police, his assailants cut off the zip ties and directed him to walk out of the apartment complex toward Sonic on 6th Street, but instead he ran to the nearby Allsup's and called police.

The man said he'd loaned his car to Lopez's sister a few days earlier, but she hadn't returned it; he'd heard she'd been arrested in the car. He added Lopez told him the attack was because he had gotten the sister in trouble and because Lopez has cancer.

After obtaining a warrant for Lopez's arrest, police went to the apartment complex. Lopez barricaded himself inside with a knife and refused to come out, telling officers he only had three months to live, so he wasn't going to go to jail, police said.

After several hours of negotiations, officers flushed Lopez from the apartment with tear gas, Santa Fe police Lt. David Webb said at the time.

Prosecutor Kent Wahlquist argued in a motion seeking pretrial detention that Lopez should be kept in jail in part because his statements that he is dying indicate he will "have a reckless attitude towards any conditions of release set by the court."

The case in which Lopez was charged with murder also occurred at the apartment complex and involved a drug transaction, according to police.

Witnesses told investigators Frank Pete, 50, of Arizona had arrived to sell drugs to Lopez, his sister and another man. Lopez waited outside during the deal and then accosted Pete in the parking lot, stealing his backpack and and shooting him twice, police alleged in an arrest warrant affidavit.

There were numerous witnesses in the case. Police initially filed the warrant and criminal complaint under seal "to protect those named as witnesses ... and keep the suspect close."

But the state was unable to get those witnesses to participate in Lopez's prosecution.

"We have kept both of his cases open in our office in case the victims or witnesses change their minds and will cooperate," Carmack-Altwies wrote in a message Friday.

"We have sent a memo to the detective at [the Santa Fe Police Department] on the homicide case to conduct follow up investigation so we are hoping we will be able to re-charge that case," she added.