Man accused of kidnapping, murdering Pageland mom in court Tuesday
On Tuesday, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering a Pageland mother is expected in court.
Prosecutors say Deidre Reid drove Emanuel Bedford to a Charlotte bus station in Sept. 2021. But she never returned home.
PREVIOUS: Judge denies bond for man accused of killing Chesterfield County mother
Investigators said that on the afternoon Reid disappeared, Bedford was spotted on surveillance video at a York County gas station, driving Reid’s car.
Two days later, her car was found partially submerged in a pond. Authorities said they were processing DNA evidence from blood they found inside the car. They have not yet released the results.
In March, Bedford was indicted on charges of murder and kidnapping in Reid’s death.
