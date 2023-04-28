Man accused of kidnapping, raping girl in South Memphis charged

The Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say is responsible for at least one of the multiple kidnappings and sexual assaults in various South Memphis communities.

MPD, which partnered with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation for the case, said they had arrested a man about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release. The man was identified by two victims, but police did not identify the man who was arrested, nor say what his charges were.

"The suspect was positively identified by two juvenile victims whose identities will remain protected," the statement said. "The Memphis Police Department will be working closely with the Shelby County DA's Office to ensure successful prosecution in this case."

Laderio Gordon, 29, was booked at the Shelby County Jail Friday and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, rape of a child and employing of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained in court records, MPD first responded to the 1500 block of Ragan in the Cane Creek Apartments on April 13. A 12-year-old girl was walking to school when Gordon approached her in a 2018 Ford Escape at 9:44 a.m.

"Gordon order [the girl] into the vehicle at gunpoint and and proceeded to drive away from the location," the affidavit read. "Gordon told [the girl] to turn her phone off, at which point she restarted her phone, but did not completely power it off."

The affidavit goes on to say Gordon then sexually assaulted the girl while he was driving. After the assault, the affidavit says, Gordon offered to pay the girl and released her near the same spot she was taken at 10 a.m..

The affidavit said there were multiple cameras that caught the abduction and release on surveillance cameras.

Gordon was interviewed at the Airways Station and the affidavit said he then told officers he picked the girl up in his girlfriend's black truck. Officers also wrote in the affidavit that Gordon "identified the vehicle in the surveillance photo" and went on to confirm he sexually assaulted the girl and then let her out where he had picked her up.

MPD first announced on Tuesday they were searching for a man they believed was connected to multiple kidnappings and sexual assaults throughout the South Memphis communities of Gaslight, Bunker Hill and Cane Creek.

In Thursday's release, MPD said "two juvenile victims" identified the man arrested Thursday as the man who kidnapped them. MPD did not respond to The Commercial Appeal's question about if Gordon is the man arrested Thursday.

It is unknown if more charges will be filed against Gordon in the future, and MPD is asking for other victims, or near victims, to come forward and call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-2274.

