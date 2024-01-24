Man accused of kidnapping, raping, killing 9-year-old requests execution immunity

Jorge Guerrero-Torres, 35, is charged with capital first-degree murder; kidnapping; and lewd and lascivious molestation. A Lee County grand jury indicted Guerrero-Torres on all three counts May 3, 2018.

A Punta Gorda man charged in the 2016 kidnapping, rape and murder of 9-year-old Diana Alvarez, of San Carlos Park, hopes his alleged intellectual disability will spare him from death row.

Jorge Guerrero-Torres, 35, is charged with capital first-degree murder; kidnapping; and lewd and lascivious molestation. A Lee County grand jury indicted Guerrero-Torres on all three counts May 3, 2018.

Guerrero-Torres will likely face trial before Lee Circuit Judge Margaret Steinbeck in mid-March or April.

The 81-page motion filed by public defender Philadelphia Beard on Jan. 12 claims the the death penalty violates Guerrero-Torres' Fifth, Sixth, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments.

According to the motion, Guerrero-Torres meets the criteria for intellectual disability because he displays "significant subaverage" intellectual functioning. His IQ score is omitted in the motion.

Court documents further say Guerrero-Torres suffers from "significant" deficits in adaptive functioning, including his conceptual, social and practical skills.

The motion includes evaluations done by Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, a clinical neuropsychologist in Hollywood, Florida.

Court documents say Guerrero-Torres never attended school, and despite his older sister Maria "Lucia" Guerrero-Torres attempting to teach him basic math and money management skills, those attempts weren't successful.

Ruling reserved: Judge reserves ruling on cellphone search of man accused of murdering 9-year-old

The motion further mentions executive functioning, self-direction and communication constraints, among others.

In prior court hearings, Steinbeck has indicated she has yet to rule on prior motions filed in the case.

During a July 14 hearing, Steinbeck said that factors that led to the delay in the case include that she continues to go through Guerrero-Torres' transcripts.

Steinbeck last year reserved ruling on a motion to suppress the cellphone search of Guerrero-Torres.

Guerrero-Torres' trial is expected to take two full weeks, and, if needed after that, partial weeks or scattered days, Steinbeck previously said.

He wanted separate trials for each of the three charges. The state denied that motion in February of last year.

Guerrero-Torres was already convicted on two federal child pornography counts connected to the girl.

Rita Hernandez and her partner, Uribe Jimenez, honored Hernandez's daughter, Diana Alvarez, 9, during a National Crime Victims' Rights Week memorial at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers in this file photo. The man accused of killing Diana in 2016 is asking a judge to not consider the death penalty during his upcoming trial in 2024.

More than a year after Alvarez disappeared in May 2016, authorities arrested Guerrero-Torres, questioning him for about three days. More than a year later, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced Aug. 15, 2017, that Guerrero-Torres was charged with two felonies in the disappearance.

His cellphone was recovered after investigators narrowed their search to Daytona Beach using a geolocation device. There, they met with a witness, Steven Morehouse, who said he found the cellphone and charged it to locate the owner.

Guerrero-Torres was sentenced Aug. 14, 2017, to 40 years for having sexually-explicit images of the girl on his cellphone.

Alvarez's family last saw her on May 29, 2016, in their south Lee County home. While her body wasn't found until March 13, 2020, investigators believed Guerrero-Torres killed her.

Guerrero-Torres is next due in court Feb. 16 for a pretrial conference.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Diana Alvarez: Jorge Guerrero-Torres says execution unconstitutional