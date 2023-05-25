Man accused of kidnapping son in Boulder County, fleeing to Broomfield

May 24—A man was arrested after reportedly kidnapping his 5-year-old son in Boulder County and fleeing to Broomfield.

Nicholas Antley, 33, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree burglary, vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft, child abuse, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, violation of a protection order and possession of narcotics, according to jail records.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said Antley, who did not have parenting rights, forcibly took his son from his Coal Creek Canyon residence at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Antley had already fled the area with the child by the time deputies arrived at the scene, but dispatchers aired a description of his vehicle and law enforcement was able to locate him.

Following a short pursuit involving Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies and Westminster and Broomfield police, Antley was arrested in Broomfield.

The child was not injured and was returned to his family.

Antley remains in custody on a $50,000 bond as he awaits a formal filing of charges on Friday.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Westminster Police Department, Broomfield Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, FBI and the North Metro Fire Department all responded to the call.