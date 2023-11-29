Man accused of kidnapping son in Boulder County pleads guilty

Nicky Andrews, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
·1 min read

Nov. 29—A man accused of kidnapping his son in Boulder County before fleeing to Broomfield has taken a plea deal.

Nicholas Antley, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping, a class 4 felony, on Wednesday morning. His remaining charges of second-degree burglary, aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, violation of a protection order — criminal, possession of a forged instrument, possession of a controlled substance, child abuse — knowing and recklessly with no injury, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, child restraint not used were dismissed. The prosecution and defense attorneys agreed to a cap of eight years in prison for his sentencing.

He is currently in custody on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said Antley, who did not have parenting rights, forcibly took his son from his Coal Creek Canyon residence at 10:45 a.m. on May 23.

Antley had already fled the area with the child by the time deputies arrived at the scene, but dispatchers aired a description of his vehicle and law enforcement was able to locate him.

Following a short pursuit involving Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies and Westminster and Broomfield police, Antley was arrested in Broomfield.

The child was not injured and was returned to his family.

Recommended Stories