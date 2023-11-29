Man accused of kidnapping son in Boulder County pleads guilty

Nov. 29—A man accused of kidnapping his son in Boulder County before fleeing to Broomfield has taken a plea deal.

Nicholas Antley, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping, a class 4 felony, on Wednesday morning. His remaining charges of second-degree burglary, aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, violation of a protection order — criminal, possession of a forged instrument, possession of a controlled substance, child abuse — knowing and recklessly with no injury, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, child restraint not used were dismissed. The prosecution and defense attorneys agreed to a cap of eight years in prison for his sentencing.

He is currently in custody on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said Antley, who did not have parenting rights, forcibly took his son from his Coal Creek Canyon residence at 10:45 a.m. on May 23.

Antley had already fled the area with the child by the time deputies arrived at the scene, but dispatchers aired a description of his vehicle and law enforcement was able to locate him.

Following a short pursuit involving Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies and Westminster and Broomfield police, Antley was arrested in Broomfield.

The child was not injured and was returned to his family.