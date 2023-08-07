Man accused of kidnapping woman, leading police on high speed chase in Gwinnett County

A man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a woman in Gwinnett County.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Aug.1, Doraville officers received a call about a woman that had been kidnapped and was in a Gray Volkswagen Jetta near the area of Buford Highway and McElroy Road in Doraville.

Doraville officials said officers spotted a car matching the description on Buford Highway inside Gwinnett County.

As officers began to conduct a traffic stop, the car sped away, leading officers on a high-speed chase into the city of Doraville back into Gwinnett County on Jones Mill Road, according to police.

Officers said it was at that time, authorities performed a PIT maneuver to stop the chase.

Once the car came to a stop in the Public Storage parking lot, police said they noticed the visibly shaken woman on the passenger side of the car.

Police arrested the driver, identified as Evariuel Billings.

According to City of Doraville officials, the investigation revealed that the victim was abducted by Billings earlier in the day in the City of South Fulton, and she was being sexually assaulted by him.

He’s charged with kidnapping and fleeing or attempting to elude with more charges forthcoming.

It’s unclear if the victim and Billings knew each other prior to the kidnapping.

