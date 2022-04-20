Man accused of killing 17-year-old girl in Fort Worth said she stole guns from him: warrant

A man who killed a 17-year-old girl had accused her of stealing guns from him before he shot her multiple times with a rifle at a Fort Worth apartment, police wrote in an arrest warrant affidavit.

Arron Coleman, 22, was arrested Tuesday and accused of killing Roshonda Henderson, 17, on April 12. Tarrant County Jail records indicate bond on the murder charge was set at $250,000, but court documents show Coleman is being held without bond after a petition to revoke his probation for an aggravated robbery conviction in 2021 was filed Tuesday.

Police said Henderson was shot around 11:40 p.m. April 12 in the 3800 block of Stalcup Road, at the Buttercup Apartments. She died at the scene before she could be taken to a hospital.

Police said they spoke to a friend or relative of Henderson who shared with investigators a screenshot of Coleman’s Instagram account with the handle “arrontrill,” according to the affidavit. A witness later interviewed by detectives said Henderson was accused of stealing guns from Coleman and there was “money on her head.”

The witness told police that after a phone conversation, Coleman came to the apartment wearing a ski mask, according to the affidavit. The witness recognized the man in the ski mask as “Arrontrill,” referring to his Instagram handle, and said she heard multiple gunshots after he entered the apartment, where Henderson had been visiting a friend.

The witness picked Coleman out of a photo lineup and told police he was the person who wore the ski mask and shot Henderson.

Another witness told police he or she drove Coleman to the apartment complex on April 12 and that when Coleman got out of the vehicle he was wearing a ski mask and carrying a rifle, according to the warrant. After the witness heard gunshots, he or she said Coleman ran back to the vehicle and was driven home.

Police in the affidavit said they showed the witness a photo of Coleman and he or she positively identified him.