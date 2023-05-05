Man accused of killing 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson in CHOP pleads guilty

Marcel Long, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Lorenzo Anderson in the CHOP in 2020 is now pleading guilty to murder in the second degree. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said they believe this plea deal holds Long accountable for the death of Anderson.

“This was a plea deal because there’s never a guarantee of what a jury will do even in a case like this one,” Casey McNerthney, of the prosecuting attorney’s office, said.

However, Anderson’s parents, Horace Anderson, and Donnitta Sinclair Martin, said they wanted this to go to trial.

“It didn’t matter what we said, they were going to do this, they were going to give this plea bargain to this guy,” Horace said.

Anderson’s parents said this is not the justice their son deserves.

“He had a big heart, a big sense of humor, and his family, we really, really miss Lorenzo,” Donnitta said.

Long will be sentenced on June 30 at 1:00 p.m.

“He took somebody’s life, he took someone that was valuable and precious to us,” Donnitta said.