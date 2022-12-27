Man accused of killing 2

Dec. 26—JAMESTOWN — Two people were killed on Christmas Eve, and a man has been arrested.

The killings were reported at 5725 Riverdale Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said. The address is Martin Marietta Materials' Jamestown quarry.

The two people who were killed were Dianna Marshall Stevens and Jacob Werner Derue. The sheriff's office released no information about how they were killed.

James Michael Stevens, 51, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The sheriff's office would not release information about how Stevens might know or be related to either victim.

Stevens was being held in the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro with no bond allowed.

Anyone with information can call Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or Detective J. Allen at 336-641-2799.