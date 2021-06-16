Man found dead after allegedly killing 2 co-workers, injuring 2 more in Alabama plant shooting

A man accused of opening fire inside an Alabama fire hydrant factory, killing two co-workers and injuring two others, died by apparent suicide Tuesday, police said.

Andreas Deon Horton, 34, a Mueller Co. employee, was identified as the suspected shooter, according to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith. He was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car about 6 a.m. CT in Guntersville, Alabama, Smith said.

Guntersville is about 26 miles northwest of the Mueller Co. in Albertville, the scene of the shooting.

Horton allegedly fired an "unknown amount of rounds" at his co-workers shortly after 2:30 a.m., Smith said.

Authorities identified the slain victims as as Michael Lee Dobbins and David Lee Horton, both of Boaz, Alabama. The two injured co-workers, Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, were taken to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment, Smith said.

While the suspect and one of the victims share a last name, they are not related, Smith said.

Two employees of the Mueller Co. are dead following a shooting incident in Albertville, Ala., on June 15, 2021. (via WAFF)

After the shooting, the suspected gunman sped away from the scene, according to Smith.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mueller Water Products said it was "shocked" and "deeply saddened" by the shooting.

"Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones, the Albertville community and the entire Mueller family during this extremely difficult time," the company said. "Our entire focus is on the health and wellbeing of our colleagues, and we are committed to providing any and all support to them and their families."

Mueller Co. is a Chattanooga, Tennessee-based industrial manufacturing company that has 11 locations across the U.S. and Canada. It is one of North America's largest suppliers of potable water distribution products, including fire hydrants, according to the company's website.

The deadly incident was the latest workplace shooting this year.

Last month, nine people were killed after a public transit employee opened fire on co-workers at a northern California rail yard before taking his own life, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

In April, a gunman opened fire inside a Long Island supermarket, killing one person and injuring two others, according to Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, who was believed to be an employee or a former employee of the store, was taken into custody after the shooting.

And about a week after the Long Island shooting, a gunman killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis before killing himself, authorities said. Four others who were shot and another who was injured were taken to hospitals. Officials identified the gunman as a former FedEx employee. Four of the eight victims were from the Sikh community.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.