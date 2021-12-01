Man accused of killing 2 on Driving Park Ave arrested

UPDATED December 1

A parolee was arrested Tuesday in connection with a quadruple shooting on Driving Park Avenue earlier this fall.

The killings occurred on the anniversary of the largest mass shooting in Rochester's recent history. Four people were shot, two fatally, at a large gathering on Driving Park Avenue on Sept. 19.

Here's what we know now about the shooting:

What happened?

Emergency responders were called to Driving Park Avenue, near Dewey Avenue, around 2:30 a.m.

Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department said that officers arrived to a "very chaotic" scene, without about 75 to 100 people leaving what appeared to be an unsanctioned party in an empty building.

Umbrino said that someone approached an alley from Driving Park Avenue, where a group of people had gathered outside the side entrance to the building, and fired multiple gunshots down the alley at the group.

It was not clear if the homicide involved one shooter or several people firing weapons. About 20 gunshots were fired.

Who was injured?

Four people were shot.

Jimmie Jones, 35, died at the scene and 23-year-old Sharif Clark was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly after he arrived, Umbrino said.

Another man in his 30s was critically wounded and was taken to Strong for treatment. He survived, but suffered life-altering injuries, Umbrino said.

The fourth shooting victim, a woman in her 20s, was shot several times, he said. She was taken to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle. Police said that her injuries were not considered life-threatening and that she was treated and released.

Police have not identified the two surviving shooting victims.

Has anyone been arrested?

Yes.

John Gordon, a 27-year-old parolee was charged Tuesday with two counts of second-degree murder. He was also charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Gordon is currently on parole for the April 2015 shooting death of Ranard Small, 22, of Rochester. Gordon pleaded guilty to the killing in January 2017 and was convicted of attempted first-degree manslaughter, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. (He was also on parole for a weapons possession conviction at the time of Small's death.)

He was sentenced to seven years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision and was released from prison in May 2021, Umbrino said.

Anniversary of deadly mass shooting on Pennsylvania Ave.

Two young adults, a male and female, were fatally shot during a backyard house party and 14 others were wounded on Sept. 19, 2020.

Sunday's double homicide on Driving Park occurred on the one year anniversary of the largest Rochester shooting in recent memory.

Two young adults, a man and a woman, were killed and 14 people wounded on Sept. 19, 2020 at a backyard house party on Pennsylvania Avenue with more than 100 teens and young adults present. The violence spilled into the neighborhood, which is not far from the Rochester Public Market.

One year later, no charges have been filed in connection with the incident. Investigators continue to work daily on that case, which police described as an "extremely complicated scene," in part due to more than 60 shots fired from 16 guns.

Umbrino said that the city's latest homicides occurring on the anniversary of the Pennsylvania Avenue shooting "is certainly disheartening."

"Have we made any advances? I leave that up to other people to decide," he said. "But here we are one year later and we're dealing with the same type of situation. Fortunately, there's less victims, but they are still victims."

2021 homicides in Rochester

Sunday's quadruple shooting, with two men killed, marked the city's 58 and 59th homicides in Rochester in 2021, Umbrino said.

As of Nov. 30, the date of Gordon's arrest, 77 homicides have occurred in Rochester this year. This is the most the city has seen in recent history. In 1993, 70 people were killed within the city of Rochester.

Just three years ago, violent crime was at historically low levels in Rochester. There were 28 homicides in 2018, one of the lowest totals in 35 years, and the number of shootings kept trending downward.

By the end of November, nearly 400 people were shot in 329 shooting incidents in Rochester, far surpassing the 267 total from last year, which was previoiusly the highest tally in the last decade, according to RPD's Open Data Portal.

Before 2020, the only year in the last decade that experienced more than 200 shootings was 2012, when 205 shootings occurred. Thirteen percent of those shootings were fatal, with 28 of the 36 people slain in 2012 killed by a firearm.

