Man accused of killing 2 in Ocoee festival crash reaches plea agreement

A Winter Garden man accused of hitting and killing two people in Ocoee, then running from the scene, has pleaded no contest to one of the charges he faced.

Those charges included two counts of vehicular homicide, but both were dropped as part of the agreement.

Tammer Mansour was sentenced Monday to four years in prison after pleading no contest to leaving the scene of a fatal crash. The victims’ families say that’s not enough.

The crash happened near the Ocoee Founders’ Day Festival in November of 2018 and left Diana Cole and her boyfriend, Rich Giannazzo dead.

Cole and Giannazzo were walking to their car from the festival when police say an SUV believed to be traveling at nearly 80 miles per hour struck them both.

Police say Mansour was the person behind the wheel of that SUV and ran from the scene without rendering any aid to the two victims.

When he was caught, police say Mansour had the odor of alcohol on his breath.

While out on bond, Mansour was arrested again for DUI in Daytona Beach Shores, though those charges were later dismissed.

As part of his plea agreement, Mansour will receive credit for nearly a year of time already served.

After the four years, Mansour will have to serve an additional 20 years of probation and will lose his driver’s license permanently.

