Man accused of killing 2 people in Darke Co. extradited back to Ohio

The man accused of killing two people in Darke County earlier this month is now back in Ohio.

Adam Uchyn, 39, was booked in the Darke County Jail Monday night, according to jail records. News Center 7 previously reported that the sheriff’s office was waiting to extradite him from Chicago, where he was arrested on a felony probation warrant.

Uchyn was charged Friday with two counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated robbery, according to Darke County Common Pleas Court records.

Uchyn has been accused of murdering Michelle Phipps, 63, and James Donnelly, 57, who were stabbed to death in the 4200 block of Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road.

On April 13, Darke County Sheriff Deputies responded to the home around 6:30 p.m. on a 911 call. Upon arrival, Uchyn met deputies at the driveway. Uchyn was a resident of the address and claimed to have made the call. He had filed a report alleging a theft and assault had occurred at the address, and the perpetrator had left the scene.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it was a ruse to prevent deputies from discovering the murder had likely occurred. Investigators now believe the 911 caller was Phipps. The call abruptly ended with only the address provided by the caller. Dispatchers attempted to call the number back, but there was no answer.

On April 14, shortly before 5 a.m., two women came into the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to report a possible homicide, according to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. Deputies responded to the house to investigate and found Phipps and Donnelly dead.

“Homicides don’t happen often in Darke County, but when they do, we’re going to do our best, we’re going to do a thorough investigation and get to the bottom of it, and we will hold the responsible party responsible and see that they get prosecuted,” Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker previously told News Center 7.

Uchyn was later identified as a person of interest by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.