Man accused of killing 2 people within 5 days in Las Vegas valley found dead, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of shooting and killing two people within five days is dead after he committed suicide in the Las Vegas valley, according to 8 News Now sources.

On Feb 20 just before 5:15 p.m., Metro police responded to a report of a unresponsive woman inside a residence in the 1100 block of Andorra Street near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road.

When officers arrived they found a woman, identified as Jessica Russo, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Russo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Las Vegas woman seeks justice in daughter’s murder

On Feb. 25, Metro police identified Mark Michael Ford, 36, as the suspect in the case. Police asked for the public’s assistance in finding him as he was considered armed and dangerous.

Mark Michael Ford (LVMPD)

Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, police received reports of gunshots in the 7000 block of North Hualapai Way.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a parking lot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Metro police were able to quickly identify Ford as the suspect in the shooting.

Detectives were also able to determine that the two victims knew each other.

Police later located Ford and his vehicle. Sources tell 8 News Now that Ford died from self-inflicted injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.