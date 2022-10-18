Man accused of killing 2 people at Houston Vietnamese restaurant charged with capital murder

A man accused of killing two men inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Houston was charged with capital murder.

Bich Xuan Dang, 49, is accused of shooting and killing Hanh Nguyen, 63, and Long Nguyen, 51, on Oct. 5 at Tai Loi Restaurant in the 12300 block of Bellaire Boulevard in Alief.

According to Houston police, Dang and two other men with handguns entered the restaurant and targeted the two victims while they were sitting inside a booth. The three men fled the scene before police arrived.

An investigation into the incident identified Dang as one of the shooters. He was also linked to a shooting on Aug. 20 at Cafe Window on Wilcrest Drive, where he allegedly once again walked in with a pistol to demand money just 15 minutes before the deadly shooting at Tai Loi Restaurant less than two months later.

Dang, who was barricaded at an apartment complex in southeast Houston, was arrested on Oct. 16 after an hours-long standoff with SWAT. He reportedly surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

The 49-year-old was charged with capital murder. He was denied bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The other two suspects, who have not been identified, remain at large. Police have not yet released a possible motive regarding the shooting.

Featured Image via KHOU 11 / ABC 13

