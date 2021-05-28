Man accused of killing 2 restaurant workers charged with stabbing fellow inmate

The AV Club

Daniel Dae Kim is a versatile performer, as evinced by the stellar and wide-ranging credits to his name in his almost three decades in Hollywood. In the last few months alone, the actor has starred in Netflix’s space drama Stowaway and the Disney+ animated film Raya And The Last Dragon, and appeared in a recurring role on NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam. Ten years after his standout performance in Damon Lindelof’s Lost, Kim has carved out his space in Hollywood. He tells The A.V. Club that it’s been a busy year so far, but he’s grateful to have an eclectic variety of projects, especially Blast Beat, which he stars in and produces.