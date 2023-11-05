Man accused of killing 2 women in Texas is on the run, cops say. ‘Extremely dangerous’

A 41-year-old man accused of killing two women at an East Texas home is on the run, according to police.

At 11:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, deputies and local police responded to a call about a shooting in Upshur County, the county sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Inside, authorities found two women shot to death, 35-year-old Mandy Ray and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, 37, the release said.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators say an arrest warrant for murder has been issued for Alvin Charles McKnight Jr., of Gilmer.

McKnight is considered “armed and extremely dangerous,” the Gladewater Police Department said in a news release. “If seen do not approach. Contact law enforcement immediately.”

Up until recently, investigators say McKnight had been living with Waters, according to the sheriff’s office. Though investigators haven’t shared a motive, the killings are “considered an act of domestic violence.”

McKnight is described as 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing roughly 280 pounds, officials said. His hair is braided and has blond highlights.

He is believed to have relatives and friends in the area, and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 903-843-2541.

Upshur County is roughly 150 miles east of Fort Worth.

