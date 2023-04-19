Man accused of killing 23-year-old activist in Capitol Hill shooting pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing a young activist on Capitol Hill and shooting his 9-year-old nephew faced a judge Wednesday morning.

35-year-old Patrick Cooney is facing second-degree murder and first-degree assault charges for the death of 23-year-old Elijah Lewis.

A group of about 20 people who knew Lewis showed up for the hearing. Lewis’s mother and brother were among the group.

“There’s a plethora of emotions. I mean, there’s anger, there’s sadness, there’s nothing positive right now,” said Mario Dunham, Elijah Lewis’ Brother.

When Cooney’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty, Elijah’s family expressed a range of emotions.

Prosecutors say Lewis was headed to a Monster Jam Rally at Lumen Field with his nephew on April 1 to celebrate the boy’s birthday.

He crossed paths with Cooney, who was riding a scooter at Pine and Broadway.

Witnesses believe Lewis clipped the scooter with his car and say the two started shouting at each other.

According to court documents, video shows Cooney holding a gun, and witnesses say Cooney fired five shots at the car.

Dunham says these last few weeks have been difficult, especially for the 9-year-old nephew who was shot in the calf.

“Physically, he’ll be alright, but mentally he has to forever remember every minute, small detail about what happened,” said Dunham.

Lewis is well-known in the community and will be remembered for his activism for racial justice.

Dunham said today in court was the first time he saw Cooney in person.

“There’s nothing that I need to say to him, there’s nothing that rectifies the situation, there’s nothing that brings my brother back,” said Dunham.

Cooney’s family was also present for the hearing but did not comment.