Man accused of killing 3 in April shooting found guilty on all counts

A man accused of killing three and injuring three others after he opened fire at a bar in Kenosha County, Wis., last year was found guilty Tuesday on charges of homicide and attempted homicide.

A jury found Rakayo Vinson, 25, guilty on three charges of first-degree intentional homicide and three charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, Fox 6 in Milwaukee reported.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said the jury "made the right decision," according to The Associated Press.

"The pattern of his decisions throughout this night are to be as aggressive as possible, to have every slight be a fight or combat and every combat to be escalated by the defendant," Graveley at one point told the jury, according to the AP.

Vinson was charged with injuring three and killing Cedric Gaston, 24, Atkeem Stevenson, 26, and Kevin Donaldson, 22, at the Somers House Tavern on April 18.

Before he opened fire, Vinson fought with Donaldson, with the two punching each other. Surveillance video later shows Vinson and Donaldson exchanging gunfire outside the bar, Fox 6 reported.

A sentencing hearing is set for Vinson on March 28. Each count carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, AP reported.