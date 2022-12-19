Man accused of killing 3 at Cobb country club pleads not guilty in death penalty case

The man accused of murdering three people at a Cobb County country club formally pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Bryan Rhoden.

He is charged with killing pro golfer Gene Siller, as well as Henry Valdez, 46, and Paul Pierson, 76, at Pinetree Country Club last July. He is charged with malice murder, felony murder and kidnapping.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell was inside the courtroom for Monday’s arraignment hearing.

Rhoden walked into the courtroom with no emotion. His family was in court, but victims’ families weren’t. Rhoden formally entered a not guilty plea to all of the charges today.

In July 2021, Siller, a beloved golf pro at Pinetree County Club, was shot and killed after he walked down to the fairway to see why a truck had gotten stuck.

Inside of the truck were two more victims: Valvez and Pierson. Police say they were kidnapped and shot to death.

Earlier this year, a Cobb County grand jury formally indicted three suspects, including Rhoden, who is facing the most charges in the 18-count indictment.

In August, Cobb County prosecutors formally declared their intent to seek the death penalty against Rhoden.

Judge Robert Flournoy is presiding over this case until he retires at the end of the year. Judge Sonja Brown will take over after that point. She was in court to listen in today.

