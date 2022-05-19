Man accused of killing 3 in Granby Street shooting arraigned

A 24-year-old man was arraigned Thursday on charges of killing three people and injuring two others on Norfolk’s Granby Street during a violent night in March.

Antoine Legrande Jr., of Norfolk, appeared by video in Norfolk General District Court. Legrande said he plans to hire his own attorney. His next court appearance is May 26.

Legrande faces three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and five felony firearm charges in a shooting that shocked downtown Norfolk and prompted heightened security on the busy strip — including the addition six police surveillance cameras.

Sierra Jenkins, 25; Devon Harris, 25; and Marquel Andrews, 24 were killed in the shooting. Harris died on the scene, Jenkins died at the hospital, and Andrews died three weeks later. Jenkins, a Norfolk native, was an education reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press. Harris was a semi-pro football player from Portsmouth.

Gunfire rang out in the early morning March 19 as customers were beginning to leave Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, a popular downtown Norfolk bar and restaurant.

Police said Legrande was arrested “without incident” Wednesday — nearly two months after the violent night. He is being held without bond in Norfolk City Jail due to the “violent nature of these offenses and the alleged circumstances surrounding said offenses,” court documents say.

The documents filed in Norfolk General District Court do not include further information about the circumstances of the shooting.

Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith said “countless hours” of investigation have been put into this case, which included following up on multiple community tips.

“I am very proud of Norfolk’s detectives and their determination to see justice prevail for the victims and their families,” Goldsmith said in a statement.

