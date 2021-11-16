Man accused of killing 3 people in 2020 pleads not guilty

Michael Wetzel, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·4 min read

Nov. 16—A Danville man accused of fatally shooting three people including his wife in May of 2020 pleaded not guilty to three capital murder charges and two other charges in Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.

Carson Ray Peters, 60, was charged in the May 24, 2020, deaths of his wife, Teresa Lynn Peters, 53, of Danville; her sister, Tammy Renee Smith, 50, of Danville; and James Edward Miller, 55, of Lacey's Spring, Smith's boyfriend.

In addition to the capital murder charges, Peters is charged with shooting and wounding Mary Louise Kenney, the mother of Teresa Peters and Smith. Court records show Kenney was shot in the arm and spent several days in the hospital.

Carson Peters, represented by attorneys Jim Mason and Tom DiGiulian, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental defect or disease to the various charges before Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell.

DiGiulian said the defense strategy hasn't been formulated because attorneys haven't seen all of the evidence.

"We don't know what the discovery is. There are different times when somebody may be incompetent," DiGiulian said. "They could be incompetent at the time the offense was committed, become incompetent sitting in jail waiting for trial or be incompetent at the time of the trial."

Mason said it likely will be 2023 before their client stands trial.

"We're confident there will be a good and viable defense for Carson," Mason said. "There's a whole lot of motions to be filed and discovery going back and forth before there is a trial."

Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery represented the state at the arraignment. He was not available for comment.

About 20 family members attended the arraignment. A grand jury indicted Carson Peters on the charges in August.

At a preliminary hearing in Morgan County District Court in June 2020, Decatur police said Peters admitted he shot victims after receiving a court order related to a contempt charge his wife had filed.

"I became extremely angry," Peters said, according to Detective Sean Mukaddam as he read the defendant's statement.

According to court records, Teresa Peters filed the contempt motion three days before the shootings alleging that her husband entered the house at 68 Flint Creek Private Drive, removed her personal belongings and the air conditioning units, and locked them in a shed on the property.

Carson Peters filed a complaint for divorce in January 2020 and as of March 2020 they were both living at the residence, but in separate rooms, according to court records.

Carson Peters, who was at a nearby house on the night of the slayings, drove to the 68 Flint Creek Private Drive home in a red Jeep Wrangler, according to the statement read in the preliminary hearing. He entered the residence, then went to a bedroom where his wife was, according to police.

At the preliminary hearing, Carson Peters said Teresa Peters was cursing at him, and he shot her and saw her spiraling, then fall. He said in the statement that as the door opened to the laundry room, he shot Smith as she stood about 3 to 4 feet away from him. Carson Peters said he then shot Miller on the patio at close range.

Peters said in his statement that he fled from the scene and later walked through a wooded area, staying in a cave near the property until the next morning.

According to Decatur police, Peters' girlfriend, April Peden Hanner, picked him up May 25, 2020, and the two went to Piedmont before Peters returned to Decatur and turned himself in.

Peters remains in Morgan County Jail with no bail set.

Hanner, 46, was indicted in September on a first-degree hindering prosecution charge, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

She was released on $30,000 bond and has a jury trial date set for May 2.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

