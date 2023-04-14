Man accused of killing 3, shooting 4-year-old captured in Tennessee, Ga. police say

A man accused of murdering three people in February has been arrested this week.

Columbus Police officials said U.S. Marshals located and arrested 19-year-old Jerimiah Walker in Memphis, Tennessee, Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police did not say where in Memphis Walker was captured.

Authorities issued warrants against Walker that accuse him of murdering three people and injuring a four-year-old at a Motel 6 in Columbus, Georgia.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to police, 53-year-old Michael Carter, Sr. and 19-year-old Michael Carter, Jr. were found with gunshot wounds inside the hotel room at 9:19 p.m. on Feb. 18. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the two men killed, officers said 50-year-old Toya Carter and a child were shot during the incident. Tonya Carter was later pronounced dead.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities confirmed that the four-year-old did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Walker is charged with three counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

IN OTHER NEWS: