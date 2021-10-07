Man accused of killing 3 wanted to confront pharmacist brother over Covid vaccine, documents say

A Maryland man accused of killing his pharmacist brother and two other people had complained that he believed his sibling was harming people with the Covid-19 vaccine, court documents state.

Jeffrey Burnham, 46, was arrested Friday in the killings of his brother, sister-in-law and another woman who were slain in two communities more than 100 miles apart, police said.

Brian Robinette, 58, and Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, were found fatally shot in their home in Ellicott City near Baltimore on Thursday, police said. Rebecca Reynolds, 83, was found dead the night before in Cumberland, and her car was stolen, police have said.

Burnham, who lives in Cumberland, was arrested Friday in West Virginia.

He faces multiple counts of murder and is being held without bail in Allegany County, where Cumberland is, records show.

Online court records did not appear to list an attorney for him Wednesday night.

Charging documents filed in court do not spell out a suspected motive in the killings. But they say that Burnham's mother told police that he said he wanted to confront his pharmacist brother about the government poisoning people with the Covid-19 vaccine and that Burnham had said "Brian knows something."

Burnham's mother had called police and said her son was talking about the FBI being after them, which made her worry about his mental stability, the documents say.

After the killings, Burnham allegedly took his brother's Corvette and stopped at someone's home asking for gas.

While there, he told the person they would see him on TV and that his brother was "killing people with the Covid shot," according to the charging document. That person called state police.

Burnham is charged with one count of murder and a vehicle theft charge in Allegany County, according to online court records.

He faces additional murder charges and other counts in Howard County. The prosecutor's office is going through the indictment process. The Howard County State's Attorney's Office declined to comment Wednesday because the case is ongoing.

Reynolds was a classmate of Burnham's mother. When Burnham was arrested in West Virginia, he had flagged down a fire department member and said he had killed three people, NBC affiliate WBAL-TV of Baltimore reported, citing state police.