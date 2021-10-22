A Man Accused Of Killing A 31-Year-Old Sitting In A Car In Front Of His Home Has Been Arrested

A Texas man has been booked on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man who was sitting alone in a car outside his home, sheriff's officials said.

Terry Duane Turner, 65, is suspected of confronting Adil Dghoughi with a handgun early on Oct. 11, then fatally shooting him through the driver's-side window.

Dghoughi's friends and family said they were being given no information about the case, the circumstances of his death, or why no arrest had been made more than a week after the killing.

On Oct. 22, Lt. Kyle McConnell told BuzzFeed News that Turner had turned himself in to Caldwell County sheriff's officials on suspicion of murder.

"Detectives have worked tirelessly on this case since the incident occurred on Oct. 11th, 2021," a statement from the sheriff's office said. "Detectives have conducted multiple interviews and executed multiple search warrants in the course of this investigation."

Officials did not release additional details regarding the circumstances of Dghoughi's death.

"We're not going to stop," Sarah Todd, Dghoughi's girlfriend, told BuzzFeed News after learning of the arrest Friday. "We're going to keep fighting until there is justice for Adil."

His death, and the ongoing investigation, also prompted concerns from family and advocates that it could be connected to Texas's version of "stand your ground" laws, which allow residents to use deadly force to protect themselves and their homes.

With no arrest and little information from law enforcement, officials with the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Dallas–Fort Worth had been working with the family to obtain legal counsel and private investigators to look into the death.

Deputies were called at 3:42 a.m. on Oct. 11 to the block where Turner's home is located, where they found Dghoughi with a gunshot wound.

Officials said Turner "confronted a suspicious vehicle outside the residence" before firing into the car.

Todd said Dghoughi had left her relative's home, where the pair were staying the night, sometime after 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 to go back to her home. He then left after 3 a.m. and ended up in front of Turner's home, just a short drive from Todd's place.

It's still unclear why Dghoughi might have been driving early that morning or where he was headed. Friends and family believe he might have gotten lost at some point and was on his way back to Todd at the relative's home.

With Friday's arrest, Todd said, she hopes she and his family might get more answers soon.

