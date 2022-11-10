UPDATE: Man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. indicted on murder charges in death penalty case

UPDATE @ 1:40 p.m.:

A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted Stephen Marlow on over two dozen charges connected to the shooting and killing of four people in Butler Twp. earlier this year.

Marlow was indicted on several charges including 12 counts of aggravated murder for the killings of Clyde and Eva Knox, and Sarah and Kayla Anderson, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said during a news conference Thursday.

The charges Marlow is facing makes him eligible for the death penalty, Heck said.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this page as we learn more.

FIRST REPORT:

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to provide an update on the case against the man accused of shooting and killing four people in Butler Twp. earlier this year.

Stephen Marlow, 40, was previously charged in Vandalia Municipal Court with 12 courts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of having weapons under disability.

Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. is scheduled to provide an update on the case against Marlow Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Marlow has been accused of shooting and killing Clyde and Eva Knox, and Sarah and Kayla Anderson at two homes on Hardwicke Place on Aug. 5.

On Aug. 5, Marlow allegedly walked into an opened garage on 7120 Hardwicke Place and shot Sarah Anderson one time before going inside the house and shooting Kayla. He then went into a dethatched garage at 7124 Hardwicke Place and shot Clyde and Eva Knox several times, according to court documents.

After a nationwide manhunt, he was taken into custody by police in Lawrence, Kansas just over 24 hours after the shooting.

During the search of Marlow’s property following the shooting, investigators found a computer and a document talking about conspiracy theories. Documents indicated that Marlow believed his neighbors were almost all “sleeper cell terrorists,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

In an amended complaint against Marlow, a detective revealed that Marlow owned a storage unit on North Dixie Drive.

“Surveillance video showed Stephen entered the property on the day of the incident at 11:12 a.m.; he exited at 11:27 a.m.; just minutes before the murders,” according to the affidavit and statement of facts.

When detectives executed a search warrant on the storage unite and found an empty soft gun case that would normally hold an AR-15 style rifle, handgun and riffle ammunition and some writings on warfare.

Marlow was not allowed to have a firearm because of a prior charge, but he told FBI officials interviewing him that he “deliberately circumvented that by traveling to Kentucky and meeting a private seller to obtain the firearms.”

He admitted to buying the firearm to “carry out his attack,” the affidavit read.

A detective wrote that when Marlow was being extradited back to Ohio from Kansas, he said the killings were an act of self-defense to protect his family and for “exposure.”

Since being brought back to Ohio, Marlow has been held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $10 million bond.

