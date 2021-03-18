Man accused of killing 4 over stimulus money could face death penalty, IN official says

Mike Stunson
A man accused of killing four people during an argument over stimulus check money is eligible for the death penalty, an Indiana prosecutor said.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the charges against Malik Halfacre, whose accused victims include a 7-year-old girl. Halfacre is charged with four counts of murder as well as one count each of attempted murder, robbery, automobile theft and carrying a gun without a license, Mears said Thursday.

If he is found guilty of the charges, he would be eligible for the death penalty because the incident involved multiple deaths, a robbery took place during the crime, and because a child was killed, the prosecutor said.

Seven-year-old Eve Moore died in the shooting along with 23-year-old Daquan Moore, 35-year-old Anthony Johnson and 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown, Indianapolis police said in a news release earlier this week.

“I think about a 7-year-old losing their life. I think everybody asks the same question about the 7 year old. Why? She didn’t have anything to do with the stimulus check,” Mears said. “She didn’t have anything to do with the money, and she lost her life. If that doesn’t break your heart, I don’t know what will.”

Dispute over stimulus check leaves four people dead in Indiana, family says

Family members said Halfacre had demanded stimulus money from Jeanettrius Moore, the mother of his child, McClatchy News reported. Moore was shot during an argument that resulted in her older daughter, mother, brother and cousin dying, WISH-TV reported.

Moore knocked on a neighbor’s door Saturday after escaping the shooting, according to WISH-TV.

“I said, ‘Why did he shoot you?’ neighbor Craig Jackson recalled, according to WISH-TV reported. “And her exact words were, ‘Stimulus money.’ “Her exact words were, ‘I am the only one wo got away. He killed the rest of them.’”

She was taken to the hospital, where she gave a statement to police, Mears said. Officers then went to the home where they found the four other victims, police said.

Mears said a “very intense manhunt” took place to find Halfacre. He was captured Sunday by Indianapolis police, according to a news release. A 6-month-old child Halfacre is accused of kidnapping from the home was found unharmed.

Halfacre said in a police interview he had killed four people following an argument with Moore “because he wanted some of her stimulus check,” the Indianapolis Star reported.

A restraining order granted last month had prohibited Halfacre from going near Jeanettrius Moore or the home where the shooting took place, according to the Indianapolis Star.

The prosecutor said he will speak with the family of the victims before making decisions about pursuing the death penalty.

“I told them, ‘We are on your timeline. When you’re comfortable having that conversation and discussion we’re more than happy to have that conversation with you.”

Man shoots mail carrier because he was upset over stimulus check, Indiana officials say

