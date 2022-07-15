Man accused of killing 66-year-old inside his Paulding County home

Deputies have arrested a man they say shot and killed a 66-year-old in Paulding County.

The sheriff’s office responded to a house off Buchanan Highway on Wednesday around 12:15 p.m.

Investigators said they had trouble contacting someone at the house until a man let them into the home. Deputies found James Entrekin, the homeowner, dead from a gunshot wound.

TRENDING STOIRES

Deputies identified the man who let them into the home as Joseph Mykytyn III and said he was intoxicated at the scene.

Investigators learned that Mykytyn did not live at the house and arrested him as the suspect.

The sheriff’s office charged Mykytyn with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and elder abuse.

The investigation into Entrekin’s death remains open. The sheriff’s office said anyone with information about the case should contact their tip line at 770-443-3047.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS