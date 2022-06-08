Man accused of killing an 86-year-old man in North Braddock found guilty in court

The man accused of shooting and killing an 86-year-old man was found guilty in court today.

Courde Daye had faced homicide, assault and gun charges after James Dent was shot in North Braddock. Daye was found guilty of first-degree murder against Dent and he will be sentenced on September 7.

Dent was paralyzed after he was shot on Nov. 19, 2018. He died at the hospital in May, 2019.

The trial against Daye began on June 1. Surveillance footage was introduced that allegedly showed Daye shooting Dent outside of a cellphone store. Dent’s friend owned the cellphone store where he worked to pass the time. The shooting was shown from multiple angles. Police said that Daye shot the owner of the store in the leg the day before Dent was shot.

Prosecutors later showed footage of Dent in Mercy Hospital. Despite his poor health, he was able to identify the person who shot him.

The jury deliberated for approximately five hours.

