Man accused of killing 9-year-old son makes appearance in court, mother speaks out

The father of 9-year-old Azuree Charles was in court today for a preliminary hearing for the assault allegations involving his son from November.

Charles waived his hearing, but Azuree’s mother was also in court.

For the first time, she’s telling Channel 11 about her son, how she found out about his death, and how she wants people to remember him.

Tune in to Channel 11 at 6:00 p.m. to watch the full story.

