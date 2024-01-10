Man accused of killing Aiken jeweler arrested at hospital, department releases new details

The home of Swint E. “Porky” Bradberry Jr., located at 915 Brookhaven Dr. in Aiken, S.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

An Aiken man was arrested Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Aiken Hospital after a well-known Aiken jewelry store owner was murdered in a home the 900 block of Brookhaven Drive on Tuesday.

Swint E. "Porky" Bradberry Jr., 78, of Aiken, was found dead at the scene at about 8 a.m. Tuesday from blunt force injuries to the head, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Alexander Gage Boone, 27, of Aiken, is charged with the murder and burglary in the first degree, according to a news release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

He was brought in for questioning on Tuesday and interviewed by detectives, according to a supplemental incident report. During the interview, he consented to taking photos, DNA swabs and the collection of his shorts.

Boone was arrested Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Aiken Hospital, according to Capt. Marty Sawyer with ADPS.

"Our department feels 100% that this is the right person," he said. "It is early in our investigation, but as of right now, we think he was working alone."

Arrest warrants state Boone broke into the home by breaking a glass window on the front of the house and then hit Bradberry in the head multiple times with "an undetermined object," killing him.

ADPS did not comment on if a murder weapon was found.

Boone left the scene with Bradberry's orthotic velcro shoes and his Members Only jacket that had a dry cleaning receipt still attached, according to arrest warrants.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to help process crime the scene, according to Sawyer.

"When we saw the crime scene, we knew we needed somebody with expertise on working crime scenes," Sawyer said.

He could not comment on what the crime scene looked like.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office was also called in to assist because ADPS received information that there may have been evidence in a different location in Aiken County, according to Sawyer.

In terms of motive, Sawyer said he could not confirm if there was a connection between Boone and Bradberry, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Aiken County court records show Boone has an extensive criminal history, and was charged with the following crimes:

July 2015: Possession of a stolen vehicle, drug possession, possession of a stolen gun and breaking into a car

January 2017: Assault and battery in the second degree

October 2018: Domestic violence in the second degree and domestic violence in the third degree

September 2021: Domestic violence in the second degree and domestic violence in the third degree

The incident report notes the murder was not gang-related.

Bradberry's connection to 1982 Aiken cold case

Besides being a prominent figure in the Aiken community, Bradberry was charged more than 30 years ago in a murder-for-hire case that ran cold, according to previous reporting. His wife was shot in the head at close range with a shotgun.

Five in all were charged in the crime, but all charges were later dismissed. The case remains unsolved.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man accused of killing Aiken jeweler arrested at Aiken Hospital