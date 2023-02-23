Man accused of killing American student Scott Johnson in Australia 35 years ago pleads guilty to manslaughter

An Australian man accused of killing an American student nearly 35 years ago pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday, three months after his conviction for murder was overturned on appeal.

Scott Phillip White was arrested in May 2020 and charged with murder in the 1998 killing of Scott Johnson.

Johnson, who was openly gay, fell to his death from a cliff near Manly’s North Head near Sydney. His naked body was found at Blue Fish Point, at the foot of a hill considered a popular gay hangout spot.

The death of the 27-year-old, who was in Australia pursuing a Ph.D. in mathematics at the Australian National University, was initially ruled a suicide by investigators.

White, who had previously maintained his innocence, stunned his defense team during a pre-trial hearing early last year when he told the court he was guilty of killing Johnson.

Arguing that White wasn’t fit to make the admission, his lawyers tried to withdraw the plea. Their attempt didn’t work, and the 52-year-old was sentenced to 12 years and 10 months in prison.

During testimony, the suspect’s former wife, Helen White, told the court she had heard White “brag” about “bashing poofters,” an offensive term for gay men, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

When she asked him if he was responsible for killing Johnson, he said the “only good poofter is a dead poofter” and that it wasn’t his fault if the “dumb c—t had run off the cliff.”

He was sentenced in May 2022, but Justice Helen Wilson found there was not enough evidence to declare Johnson’s death a gay hate crime, which would have led to a longer prison term.

Last November the New South Wales state Court of Criminal Appeal in Sydney overturned the conviction, ruling that White, who has an intellectual disability, should have been allowed to reverse his guilty plea.

That decision led to the current trial.

On Thursday, White pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter. Prosecutors had previously agreed with White’s defense team to accept the guilty plea.

Story continues

“You understand by pleading guilty to manslaughter you’re accepting legal responsibility for his death but not for murdering him, you understand that?” Justice Robert Beech-Jones asked White, local media reported.

“Yeah I do,” he responded.

For years, Johnson’s family has campaigned for justice, insisting he did not die by suicide.

In 2017, a coroner ruled that Johnson “fell from the clifftop as a result of actual or threatened violence” by unknown assailants who “attacked him because they perceived him to be homosexual.”

Steve Johnson, the victim’s older brother, told reporters that the proceedings Thursday “might be the most emotional moment yet” and that he’s “incredibly thankful.”

Police Deputy Chief Inspector Peter Yeomans said the conviction vindicated “the Johnson family, who’s been through a very traumatic time over the past 34 years.”

Johnson, who’s based in Boston, watched the court hearing virtually from the U.S. The family plans to travel to Sydney for White’s sentencing in June.

With News Wire Services