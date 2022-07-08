Man accused of killing another at a Lexington bar accepts plea deal

A Lexington man who is accused of shooting and killing another at a bar in March 2019 pleaded guilty to reduced charges in court last week, according to court documents.

Larry Walters, 73, was originally charged with murder, first degree assault and three counts of first degree wanton endangerment for his role in the death of James Terry, 68.

Court documents say the murder charge was amended down to second degree manslaughter the assault charge was amended down to second degree assault and the three wanton endangerment charges were amended down to second degree wanton endangerment.

The manslaughter and assault charges each carry a recommended prison sentence of 10 years while the wanton endangerment charges carry a recommended sentence of 12 months each, per court documents. Walters will be sentenced on Aug. 16.

Police said they were called to Uncle 7’s Bourbon Bar & Grill on Delzan Place in March 2019 after a man opened fire inside the bar. Terry was one of two people taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after the shooting. Terry died early the next morning of a gunshot wound, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

A fight broke out between Walters and Terry inside the bar before Walters reportedly showed a gun and began firing, according to Lexington police. The shooting sent several patrons in the bar diving for cover, police said.

Police said Walters then left the bar before being arrested outside his nearby Galata Drive home a short time later. Court documents state Walters did not recall any of the events of the bar and was shocked and remorseful when informed of his actions.

Last month Walters’ trial was declared a mistrial when it was determined that jurors selected could be “skeptical of mental health defenses.” His defense team planned to argue that he was not guilty by reason of insanity.

Walters’ defense team wrote in court records that it was without question that individuals are skeptical of mental health defenses, which eventually led to the mistrial.