Man accused of killing bald eagle in Mount Pleasant Township is father of NFL safety, report says

A Canonsburg man who was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly shooting and killing a bald eagle is the father of Colts’ safety Rodney Thomas II, according to the New York Post.

The eagle was found dead along Water Dam Road in Mount Pleasant Township in May. It was shot with an air rifle.

Rodney Thomas, 50, is charged with violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

“The bald eagle is our national bird and is widely known as being symbolic of our independence as a country,” said Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh. “A symbolic species such as the bald eagle deserves our protection. My office, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and the Mt. Pleasant Police Department worked diligently coordinating with each other to identify and charge the individual responsible and bring him to justice.”

If convicted, Thomas is facing up to a year in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

