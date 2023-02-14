Man accused of killing beloved veteran police dog in Colorado

Feb. 13—A veteran Jefferson County Sheriff's K-9 named Graffit received a hero's funeral Monday, hours after he was allegedly shot and killed by a fleeing suspect.

The 9-year-old German shepherd had tracked a fugitive from town into the woods near Golden just after midnight Monday when his handler unleashed him to apprehend the suspect, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

"It all happened very fast," Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jenny Fulton said. "He died doing exactly what he supposed to do."

Golden police suggested 13 charges for the suspect, Eduardo Armando Romero, 30, including aggravated animal cruelty, felony menacing, motor vehicle theft and DUI.

At about 12:15 a.m. Monday, Golden police officers responded to assist the Colorado School of Mines' Police Department near 19th Street and Elm Street in Golden, according to police.

After waking a sleeping driver slumped over his steering wheel twice, the suspect began ramming officers' patrol cars while trying to get away, according to police.

Officers broke the driver's window and put the vehicle in park, police said. While removing the suspect from the car, he was able to get away from police, ran eastbound on 19th Street and pointed a handgun at officers.

Romero allegedly fired shots from a handgun, striking and killing Graffit, according to Golden police. The School of Mines campus was on lockdown for a time and morning classes canceled, but the suspect was arrested and operations returned to normal by noon.

