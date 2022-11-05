Man accused of killing brother: 'I felt he was gonna kill me'

Nov. 5—Patricio Griego testified in his defense Friday, telling a jury in Santa Fe he shot his brother Jimmy because he believed he would die if he didn't.

"He told me that he was gonna kill me and get rid of me and for me to get the hell out of my own place — that he didn't want to see me around here no more," Patricio Griego said on the stand in his first-degree murder trial.

"He went towards me and I got my gun and I fired it and he turned around ... and he fell down on his face."

Patricio Griego, 68, is charged with murder in the 2020 death of his older brother during a confrontation prosecutors say was sparked by an argument over who would inherit family-owned real estate.

Griego said Friday he got his gun out of his drawer after Jimmy Griego, 75, entered the Tesuque home Patricio shared with their mother early that morning.

Jimmy Griego, Patricio testified, was "yelling and cussing me out."

"How were you feeling?" public defender Sydney West asked.

"I felt he was gonna kill me," Griego answered.

After shooting Jimmy, Patricio said he went back to his bedroom, put a few extra bullets in his pocket and left the house, telling his mother as he left, "I won't see you again."

"She was on the phone calling my sister ... telling her that I just shot Jimmy," Griego recounted.

He put the gun in the trunk then and drove to the Rio Grande.

"I just sat there and thought about what I — what happened," he said.

Patricio said he spent the night in the mountains, not knowing whether his brother was alive or dead. The next day he got $1,000 out of a bank in Santa Fe, then went to a friend's, where they shared coffee and then a few beers before police arrived and arrested him without incident.

"I knew the police were looking for me," he said. "I knew they were going to catch me. I wasn't going to run."

Patricio told jurors his brother was a "a real hateful person" and the two had been estranged for at least 10 years, following an incident in which he said Jimmy and one of his in-laws "jumped" him near the woodpile outside his home.

The tension stemmed from a dispute over an inheritance, he said.

During the incident, Patricio said his brother and the other man knocked him on the ground, kicking him and hitting him over the head with a piece of piñon from the woodpile.

Since then, Griego said he'd had periodic headaches and dizziness and thought he may have suffered a seizure and several small strokes.

Griego's speech was slow and indistinct in places.

Dr. Maxann Shwartz — a clinical psychologist who was the only witness other than Griego called to testify by the defense — told jurors she evaluated the defendant and found him competent to stand trial. But she testified Patricio — who dropped out of high school in his junior year — "tested fairly low and in the deficient range in several areas."

Some of his deficits, she added, were consistent with having experienced some sort of trauma, which could have included alcohol abuse, brain injury or stroke.

His weakest area was in the area of working memory — "the ability to really hold information in your mind and then manipulate that information," Shwartz said.

Despite some inconsistencies in Griego's answers over the three times she interviewed him, Shwartz said he did not appear to be "malingering" or feigning in his responses to her tests.

Griego did know the difference between right and wrong, she said, and consistently told her he'd been afraid at the time of the shooting.

The prosecution and defense both rested their cases Friday. The trial is expected to conclude with closing arguments Monday.

Griego is charged with first-degree murder, but discussion between attorneys and state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington late Friday indicated there is a possibility jurors also could be given the option of finding him guilty of a lesser offense, such as second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter.

Extended family members have filled the courtroom every day of the trial.

Jimmy Griego's granddaughter Adrianna Tapia said Friday it's been difficult to hear testimony casting her grandfather in a poor light.

"I just didn't want my grandfather to be put out there as such a bad person," she said. "I just want the public to know not only was he a great man but he did a lot of things for his community." She added he was active in his church, a volunteer firefighter for more than 40 years and delivered food to the elderly through the Meals on Wheels program.