Man accused of killing Buckhead valet taken into custody, family says

The family of murdered Buckhead valet, Harrison Olvey, has confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that police have arrested the accused killer.

Wednesday evening, sources told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that Randy King, 22, has been arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said on Sept. 3 around 1:40 a.m., Olvey was a valet at the parking garage and interrupted a man breaking into a vehicle when he was shot.

King was wanted for Olvey’s murder and placed on the Atlanta Police Department’s Most Wanted list with a reward amount of $5,000.

RELATED STORIES:

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The family told Seiden that King would be charged with multiple crimes, including murder.

At this time, police have not confirmed the arrest of King.

Channel 2 Action News will keep you updated with information on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

RELATED NEWS: