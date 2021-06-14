Man accused of killing, burying wife is found dead in Ottawa County jail

Jun. 14—PORT CLINTON — A Genoa, Ohio, man accused of strangling his wife to death and burying her in a South Toledo yard was found dead in his cell in the Ottawa County jail late Saturday.

John Eichner, 43, was pronounced dead at Magruder Hospital, where he was taken after unsuccessful efforts to revive him on the scene, according to the county sheriff's office.

He was found unresponsive at 11:30 p.m. by a deputy doing a lockdown and security check, according to a news release. He was slumped on the floor in the far end of his cell, with "a ligature tied around his neck," according to an incident report.

Eichner faced life in prison without parole with an additional 60 years if convicted, according to Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten.

He pleaded not guilty May 3 to 28 felony charges in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court.

Eichner is charged with aggravated murder, murder, gross abuse of a corpse, 11 counts of tampering with evidence, 10 counts of possession of criminal tools, and four counts of money laundering in connection with the death of Amber Eichner, 34, whose remains are believed to have been found in a backyard in the 800 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Prosecutors have said they have substantial evidence — including eyewitness testimony, video surveillance, and statements from Eichner — and that the defendant was a flight risk with out-of-state ties.

According to the prosecution, Eichner has a significant criminal history, for which he is a registered sex offender but has failed to comply with registration orders.

An initial trial date was scheduled for July 13.

After Eichner dropped off four daughters, ages 8 to 13, with relatives in Tennessee on April 21, that family became worried about Mrs. Eichner. She was reported missing two days later after they contacted other relatives in Ohio.

On April 26, police recovered human remains when they excavated a South Toledo backyard.

The property owner told police Eichner was given permission April 16 to bury a purported dead dog, then became alarmed when she learned of the missing-person report from Genoa.

Story continues

Lucas County Coroner Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett said the body in the backyard had been strangled, but it would take several weeks to confirm identity using DNA analysis.

Authorities have said they believe the body to be Mrs. Eichner's.

First Published June 13, 2021, 3:01pm