Man accused of killing CDCR counselor seeks bail

Aug. 9—A Kern County Superior Court judge postponed a hearing Wednesday in which a defense attorney sought bail for his client, who stands accused of killing a corrections counselor, because the judge needed more information about a stay in the case.

Sebastian Parra is being held on no bail in the Lerdo Justice Facility after he was indicted on murder and second-degree attempted robbery charges in the death of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor Benny Alcala Jr., 43. Parra has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Defense attorney Timothy Hennessy requested the court to reconsider the initial amount, though what he is seeking is contingent upon a probation officer conducting an analysis. Parra doesn't have a prior criminal record, Judge Elizabet Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez sought more information about a stay in the case ordered by the 5th District Court of Appeal, based on an appeal filed by The Californian. The newspaper was ordered by Rodriguez to turn over reporter Ishani Desai's notes of a jailhouse interview conducted with Parra, and The Californian's counsel appealed the decision.

The notes were sought by Lexi Blythe, a defense attorney of Parra's co-defendant, Robert Roberts.

The appeals court placed a stay on the case, but Rodriguez wasn't sure if the stay extended to Parra's case.

The appeal order halting proceedings mentions Roberts' case only, and doesn't note if Parra's case is affected by the appeal. Rodriguez asked attorneys to do more research to see if she can consider a bail motion when there's a stay.

Attorneys will be back Aug. 21 with their findings.