Man accused of killing cellmate in Maricopa County jail could face additional death sentence

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will pursue the death penalty for a man who is accused of killing his cellmate while incarcerated in a county jail.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced at a news conference on Wednesday that she had filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for Thomas Desharnais.

Desharnais was being held in the Lower Buckeye Jail in September 2022 when officials say he strangled Richard Cano Sr.

Desharnais was awaiting trial where he faces a potential death sentence in a separate case in the murder of an 11-year-old boy.

A grand jury indicted the 34-year-old Desharnais in the Cano murder in July.

An attorney for Cano's family, Anthony Ramirez, has criticized the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's handling of the case, saying it erred by housing Cano, who was in jail for drug possession, with Desharnais, who was facing the death penalty.

Ramirez said the Sheriff's Office had not been transparent and took months to hand the case over to the County Attorney's Office.

When asked about the timeline for the case on Wednesday, County Attorney Mitchell said that first-degree murder cases take time.

"If you are looking at potentially alleging the death penalty, you certainly want to make sure that every I is dotted and every T is crossed," Mitchell said. "We want to review the case thoroughly."

In a statement, Mitchell said Desharnais had shown "an utter disregard for life whether he is in the community or in custody."

In the notice of intent, which was filed on Nov. 29, the County Attorney's Office lists aggravating circumstances, including Desharnais' convictions for previous crimes. In Arizona, committing an offense while incarcerated is also considered an aggravating circumstance when considering the death penalty.

Mitchell said trials for both of Desharnais' cases are tentatively set for 2024.

