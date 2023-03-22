Man accused of killing co-worker at Englewood factory facing formal criminal charges

A man accused of stabbing his co-worker to death at an Englewood factory will face formal charges.

Lytus Jordan III, 31, of Huber Heights, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on five felony charges, including two counts of murder (proximate result), one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Jordan is accused of killing Shaunn Monroe, 42, of Dayton, on March 12.

News Center 7 previously reported Englewood police and fire were called to Hematite, an auto parts manufacturing plant, to reports of a man who was not breathing. However, when crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a man was bleeding from his abdomen.

Medics were dispatched to the scene, and lifesaving measures were attempted, but Monroe died on scene.

Jordan remains in the Montgomery County Jail and bond is listed at $1,000,000. He is due back in court on March 28, 8:30 a.m.