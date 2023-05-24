Man accused of killing Concord couple faces new charge

May 23—The man charged with murdering a Concord couple last year and hiding their bodies now faces an additional charge of falsifying physical evidence in the case.

The Merrimack County Grand Jury indicted Logan Clegg, 27, on the felony charge last week, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.

Clegg previously was indicted for second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende "Wendy" Reid on April 18, 2022. He also was indicted for falsifying physical evidence, for allegedly concealing the couple's bodies and burning his tent and campsite after the murders.

The Reids disappeared on April 18 after heading out for a walk on trails near their Concord apartment. Authorities found their bodies three days later.

The latest indictment alleges that on that date, April 21, believing that an official investigation was about to begin, Clegg destroyed or removed information from his laptop computer.

Clegg, who was arrested last October, is being held without bail.