Man accused of killing coworker at Englewood factory enters plea

A man accused of stabbing his coworker to death at an Englewood factory has entered his plea.

Lytus Jordan, 38, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

As part of Jordan’s plea agreement, two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault were dismissed.

Jordan is accused of killing Shaunn Monroe, 42, of Dayton, on March 12, 2023.

Englewood police and fire were called to Hematite, Inc., an auto parts manufacturing plant, to reports of a co-worker found in a restroom that was bleeding. Lifesaving measures were attempted, by medics, but Monroe died on scene.

Jordan is set to be sentenced on March 6.

He faces up to 19 years in prison.

