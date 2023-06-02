Man accused of killing cyclist in a hit-and-run in Clovis had a previous DUI conviction

The man suspected of being the driver who was DUI when he struck and killed a cyclist before fleeing the scene in Clovis was on probation for a previous drunken driving conviction, prosecutors said Friday.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office charged Jonathan Petty, 36, of Clovis with four crimes, including murder and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, both felonies.

He had previously been convicted of DUI in December, prosecutors said. So he faces a sentence of up to 4 years plus a term of 15 years to life in prison, the office said.

He’s accused of being drunk while driving Wednesday night east of Clovis while going west on Herndon Avenue east of Locan Avenue, investigators have said.

The California Highway Patrol said he struck cyclist Peter Binz, 33, of Clovis from behind about 7 p.m.

CHP said Petty left the scene and drove home, but witnesses directed officers to him.

His prior DUI conviction placed restrictions on his license and his probation requires him to not drive with any measurable amount of alcohol in his system, according to prosecutors.

Petty remained in custody at Fresno County Jail. He’s expected to be arraigned on Monday, the office said.

It was not clear if he had an attorney.