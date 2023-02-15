Man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple found incompetent to stand trail
A Volusia County judge has ruled that a man accused of murdering a Daytona Beach couple is incompetent to stand trial.
Investigators said Jean Macean stabbed Terry and Brenda Aultman to death during last year’s Bike Week.
Macean was arrested in Orlando after days on the run.
A judge ordered Macean to be placed in a mental health facility for treatment.
