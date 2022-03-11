Man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple appears before judge, held without bond

The man accused of killing a Daytona Beach couple who were riding their bicycles Sunday night will remain in jail without bond until he is transferred to Volusia County.

Jean R. Macean, 32, was arrested Thursday morning in Orlando and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at a press conference later that day.

Young tweeted Friday morning that Macean had confessed to the murders.

"Last night while speaking with investigators, Jean Macean confessed to the murders of Terry and Brenda Aultman," Young wrote in the tweet.

Young did not say if investigators stated any possible motive for the killings.

Police also released on Friday afternoon a charging affidavit which said both of the Aultmans appearing to suffer from deep lacerations to their throats.

The Aultmans' bicycles were found about 5 to 10 feet away from them. The bicycles were on their sides facing each other, the affidavit stated. Police also found a small purse on the sidewalk. A pair of glasses and a man's hat were beneath the bikes.

Detectives found security video showing a man wearing white pants and walking south on North Olive Avenue about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the affidavit stated. The man walked with an "unusual slow gait," the affidavit stated.

A brief description of the man was released and a person came forward on Monday saying he had several photographs of the man who had been on Seabreeze Boulevard on the night of the murders, the affidavit stated.

Police found more security videos of the man, who wore tan boots, white pants, a gray tank top and a black jungle hat, the affidavit stated.

On Tuesday, someone contacted police to tell them that the person of interest had eaten at an establishment, which, like the names of the tipsters, was redacted from the affidavit. Security videos showed the person of interest, and he had paid for his food with a credit card, the affidavit stated. He signed the receipt "JM," the affidavit stated.

Police received information from the credit card company on Thursday which led them to Orlando where Macean was arrested that morning at an apartment complex.

Macean has a black tattoo of the numbers "1804" on the back of his right arm, the affidavit stated. Security video showed the same tattoo on the person of interest, the affidavit stated.

Jean R. Macean

Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, were found early Sunday morning at the corner of Riverview Boulevard and North Wild Olive Avenue. The couple had been riding their bicycles home after going to Main Street for Bike Week, Young said.

Police said the couple suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

Macean, wearing a dark blue jail jumpsuit, went before a judge on Friday morning in Orange County for his first appearance.

When Orange County Judge Wayne Shoemaker asked his name, he stated "Jean Macean."

That was all Macean said to the judge during the brief hearing which lasted about one minute.

Macean was not wearing handcuffs for his appearance, as were apparently none of the other inmates. It will be different when Macean is transferred to Volusia County where inmates appearing before a judge are handcuffed.

The judge at first thought Macean's case was from Polk County with a $1,500 bond. But someone in the courtroom quickly corrected him.

Terry and Brenda Aultman were killed early Sunday morning as they rode their bicycles home apparently after attending Bike Week events on Main Street, Daytona Beach Police said.

The judge then noted it was a Volusia County case with no bond. The judge temporarily appointed a public defender.

A public defender said something to Macean as he looked at the attorney. Macean was wearing a mask, so it was unclear whether he responded.

The public defender wrote on a document and said something else to Macean as he handed him the paper. Macean nodded and picked up the paper with both his hands and then walked out a door, the same as the other inmates had.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Macean faces a mandatory life in prison without parole on each count.

Macean has not been formally charged yet. Prosecutors must get a grand jury indictment before charging him with first-degree murder.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young, right, comforts Sara Turner, during a press conference announcing the capture of a suspect in the murder of Turner's mother and stepfather Terry and Brenda Aultman on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

'A nightmare that I never expected'

Sara Turner stood inside the Daytona Beach Police Department on Thursday and, through tears, expressed her relief that police had arrested the man accused of killing her mother and stepfather.

“I didn't prepare to say anything, because this is a nightmare that I never expected could ever happen. This isn’t real. It doesn't feel real,” she said.

"I lost my best friend, my mother was the most amazing caring, giving, loving selfless person in the world. And to top it off, she was as funny as could be, and so was her husband. They were both wonderful and happy and loving,” Turner said. “They didn't deserve what happened to them and I just want to thank every single one of you for all the work you put in to help get this person off the street,” she said as she turned to look back at the officers standing behind her.

“I'm sorry, this is not a person, a monster, get this monster off of the streets so that nobody else would get hurt or have to deal with the pain and the destruction this has caused so many people's lives that knew them,” Turner said.

“I just thank you guys so much and I really don't know what else to say, but please just keep our family in your thoughts and prayers and that'll be, that'll be it. Thank you.”

Many questions still remain.

Young said Thursday he still believed the attack was random and investigators haven't determined a motive.

“At this point in time, we still do not have a motive so … it’s still a random, senseless act of violence that should have never occurred,” Young said.

During Thursday's press conference, Young said Macean arrived by bus on Saturday in Daytona Beach and departed on Sunday by unknown means.

Young said he could not comment on Macean’s mental health history, but said Macean had a minimal criminal history of one felony arrest and two misdemeanor arrests, all drug-related.

Young said he did not have a timeline for when Macean would be returned to Volusia County.

Macean was arrested about 11 a.m. Thursday in Orlando, according to a press release.

The arrest came less than 24 hours after Daytona Beach Police offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the Aultmans' murders. Police will make a determination on the reward once they finish reviewing the tips, a press release stated.

Young said that it was surveillance video that put the police focus on Macean.

“Reviewing all of that surveillance video, it kind of painted a picture for us to where we were able to determine that he was our suspect,” Young said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Jean Macean held without bond in Daytona Beach, Florida couple's killing