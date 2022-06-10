Man accused of killing Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor appears before judge

Othal Wallace in court for a hearing at the Volusia County Branch Jail, Friday, June 10, 2022

Attorneys say they have interviewed about 25 to 30 witnesses to the shooting death of a Daytona Beach police officer last year and that they have about the same number yet to question.

During a pre-trial hearing Friday for Othal Wallace, who is accused of killing Jason Raynor last year, told a judge during a hearing Friday that he was having no issues communicating with his defense attorneys.

Wallace, 30, was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer in the June 2021 killing of the 26-year-old Raynor. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Wallace appeared before Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano for a case management conference in a courtroom at the Volusia County Branch Jail, where Wallace is being held without bond.

Zambrano asked about any communication issues as part of a routine check on the progress of the case which is set to go to trial in April.

"Mr. Wallace has there been any issues as far as communication with your lawyers?" Zambrano said.

Wallace, whose hands were handcuffed, took off his face mask and responded "no sir."

That was the only statement Wallace made to the judge. He met with his lawyers, Terry Shoemaker and Tim Pribisco, before the hearing.

Earlier in the hearing, Zambrano asked about the progress on depositions.

Assistant State Attorney Andrew Urbanak said they had spent several days taking depositions and still had more to do.

Shoemaker said 25 to 30 witnesses had been deposed, which was about half the people that they needed to depose.

Shoemaker said attorneys were also working on legal motions to send to the judge.

The judge asked if the state had any evidence left in the crime lab.

Urbanak said there was nothing left in the crime lab. But he will add a couple more witnesses of officers who were present in Georgia where Wallace was arrested.

"And all the information has been turned over to the defense?" Zambrano asked.

Urbanak said it had.

Zambrano said that the next case management conference will take place at the S. James Foxman Justice Center, 251 N. Ridgewood Ave. in Daytona Beach.

The judge set the next conference for August 8 at 1:30 p.m.

What happened

Wallace was sitting in his car on June 23, 2021 outside an apartment building at 133 Kingston Ave. in Daytona Beach when Raynor tried to question him, according to a report and body camera video. Wallace had been living at the address with his girlfriend, who said Wallace was the father of her children.

Raynor had been patrolling the area because residents had complained about criminal activity.

Raynor asked Wallace if he lived there, the officer's body camera video showed. Wallace stood up as Raynor told him to sit back down in the car. The video then became shaky before it ended.

Wallace shot Raynor in the head, according to police. Raynor never unholstered his gun, a report stated.

Wallace was found about 2:30 a.m. on June 26 in a treehouse in DeKalb County, Georgia, outside of Atlanta by a law enforcement task force.

Raynor died on Aug. 17 at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man accused in Daytona Beach officer's killing appears before judge