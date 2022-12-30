Man accused of killing disabled uncle set to face trial next month

LAS CRUCES – An Anthony man accused of killing his uncle in 2021 is scheduled for trial at the end of January 2023. However, a motion filed by the man's attorney this week could delay the trial further.

Gumaro Enrique Vega, 35, stands charged with one count of first-degree murder after sheriff's deputies said he stabbed his disabled uncle on Oct. 9, 2021.

Early this week, Vega's attorney requested a judge delay the trial, which could push the year-old case into spring 2023 as Vega waits in jail.

A stabbing in Anthony

According to an affidavit, Doña Ana County sheriff's deputies arrived at a house on the 900 block of Charles Street in Anthony, New Mexico, to discover 50-year-old Albaro Garcia dead in his garage. Deputies said Garcia had two stab wounds in his back.

When deputies checked for a pulse, they noticed Garcia was lying in a pool of blood while a broken kitchen knife lay next to his head.

Maria Corral, Garcia's mother, told deputies that the only people in the house that day were herself, Vega and Garcia and that she did not witness the stabbing. Instead, she told deputies that she was in the shower when she heard Garcia yell from the other end of the house.

Initially, Corral said she didn't think anything of it.

Garcia was disabled, Corral told deputies, and sometimes fell over. After leaving the shower, Corral called to ask Vega if Garcia was alright. She said she heard no response. A few minutes later, she found Garcia. Vega was nowhere to be found, according to the affidavit.

Deputies also cited an interview with Vega's sister, Veronica Vega Corral.

The sister said she received a phone call from her brother immediately after the stabbing. Vega told his sister that Garcia had locked himself in the restroom with a knife. He said he needed her to pick him up before somebody blamed him.

The sister said Vega would not elaborate on what Vega was to be blamed for but that Vega began talking about the U.S. Secret Service. She said she tried calling Corral, but Corral did not answer.

Story continues

She then arrived to pick up her brother at a relative's house but said Vega wasn't there.

Deputies said in the affidavit they later spotted Vega walking along a street in Anthony but were unsure of his identity and did not pursue him.

Covid exposure could delay a trial

According to the jail's records, Vega was arrested in July 2022 and is currently held in the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

The 3rd Judicial District Court scheduled a four-day trial starting on Jan. 23 in Judge Richard Jacquez's courtroom. However, it's unclear if the court can keep this trial date.

In addition to a full docket that could delay the trial, Vega's attorney requested Thursday that a judge delay a scheduled hearing on Jan. 4.

Todd Holmes, Vega's attorney, said that a member of his family tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday. Because of the exposure, Holmes is not allowed to enter courthouses in New Mexico until the disease runs its course.

As of the publication of this article, that request had not gone before a judge.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached by email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter at @Just516garc.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Man accused of killing disabled uncle set to face trial next month